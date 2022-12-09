ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ADC Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $22.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $235.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 257.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 888,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 640,346 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 165.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 369,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 230,194 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

