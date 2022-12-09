Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.15.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $260.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 82,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 122,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 104,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

