Argus Raises Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $27.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Argus from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ANF opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.