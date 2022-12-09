Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALIT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.69. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.
In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Alight by 109.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
