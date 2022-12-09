Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALIT. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 0.69. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Insider Transactions at Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.57 million. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at $10,022,838. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alight in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Alight by 109.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

