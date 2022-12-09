Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of PME opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $56.46 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 84,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

