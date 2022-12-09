Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Receives $18.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price objective on Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on Symbotic in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Symbotic stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. Symbotic has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

