Contrasting FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

FluoroPharma Medical (OTCMKTS:FPMI – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A VolitionRx -15,452.74% -350.45% -116.26%

Volatility & Risk

FluoroPharma Medical has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FluoroPharma Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FluoroPharma Medical and VolitionRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

VolitionRx has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.76%. Given VolitionRx’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VolitionRx is more favorable than FluoroPharma Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of FluoroPharma Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of VolitionRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FluoroPharma Medical and VolitionRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FluoroPharma Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,279.63 -$26.82 million ($0.57) -3.53

FluoroPharma Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VolitionRx.

Summary

VolitionRx beats FluoroPharma Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FluoroPharma Medical

(Get Rating)

FluoroPharma Medical, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecular imaging pharmaceuticals with initial applications in the area of cardiology in the United States. Its product candidates include BFPET, an imaging agent that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in stress-testing for patients with presumptive or proven coronary artery disease (CAD); and CardioPET, a molecular imaging agent, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to assess myocardial blood flow and metabolism in patients with CAD. The company has license agreements with Massachusetts General Hospital and Sinotau USA; and clinical research agreements with Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, as well as Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies. FluoroPharma Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montclair, New Jersey.

About VolitionRx

(Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

