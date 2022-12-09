Analyzing aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM)

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) and Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gene Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for aTyr Pharma and Gene Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 557.28%.

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Gene Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 5.83 -$33.77 million ($1.65) -1.29 Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Gene Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than aTyr Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.6% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Gene Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -50.01% -44.98% Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD. It is also developing ATYR2810, a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreement with Kyorin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of efzofitimod for ILDs in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of angiogenic gene therapy biotherapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Generx, an angiogenic gene therapy product candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with myocardial ischemia and refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It is also developing Generx for ischemia-related cardiovascular and cerebral therapeutic indications. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. has an agreement with Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies for the manufacture of Generx angiogenic gene therapy product for Phase 3 clinical evaluation. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

