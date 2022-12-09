Critical Contrast: NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) vs. TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. NASB Financial pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial pays out 418.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A TFS Financial 17.22% 4.14% 0.50%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares NASB Financial and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NASB Financial and TFS Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFS Financial has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.79%. Given TFS Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TFS Financial is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NASB Financial and TFS Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $73.71 million $5.06 9.88 TFS Financial $433.14 million 8.99 $74.57 million $0.27 51.44

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than NASB Financial. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TFS Financial beats NASB Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

(Get Rating)

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate development and commercial loans, such as multifamily, retail, single-tenant, multi-tenant, office, industrial, and other loans; investment property loans; and construction and development loans. It operates 10 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. The company was founded in 1927 and is based in Grandview, Missouri.

About TFS Financial

(Get Rating)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans, home equity loans, and community development loans and programs. The company operates 37 full-service branches and five lending offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

