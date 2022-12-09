Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.16.

NYSE:OVV opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.82.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

