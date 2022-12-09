Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $75.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

SIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.56. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $98.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 45.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,079,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,197,000 after acquiring an additional 223,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

