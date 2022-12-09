Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $75.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.17 EPS.
SIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.
Signet Jewelers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.56. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $98.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signet Jewelers (SIG)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.