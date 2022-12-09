Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

