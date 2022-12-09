Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $84.00. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SEB Equities lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Autoliv from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Autoliv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.27.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $539,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Autoliv by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Autoliv by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 21.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after buying an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

