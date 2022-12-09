NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $120.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.02. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $171.19.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.