RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) PT Lowered to $14.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of RLJ opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -105.09 and a beta of 1.75. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 567.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,861,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,009 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 49.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,993,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 182.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 551,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,218,000 after acquiring an additional 518,882 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

