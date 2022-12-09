KeyCorp Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $193.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $237.00 to $193.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.58.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $169.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.95 and its 200 day moving average is $190.84. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

