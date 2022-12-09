NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

About NantHealth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.