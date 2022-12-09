NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NH stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. NantHealth has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.00.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
