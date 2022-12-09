Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Buys $741,053.76 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) Director Richard W. Baker bought 21,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $741,053.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600,225 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,742.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

GNTY opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock has a market cap of $414.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 64.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

