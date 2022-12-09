OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.81.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in OneSpan by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 74,689 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in OneSpan by 107.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter worth about $1,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in OneSpan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

