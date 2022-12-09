OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
OneSpan Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.75 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.81.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
