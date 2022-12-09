Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $890,600.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $46,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

