Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $890,600.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
NYSE:NET opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Featured Stories
