Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Sells $890,600.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE:NET opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $46,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.