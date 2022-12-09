Insider Buying: Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Director Purchases $929,178.08 in Stock

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Jason Singer bought 283,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $929,178.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,181.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Eterna Therapeutics Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of Eterna Therapeutics stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $127.60.
Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile
