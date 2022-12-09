Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) EVP Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 123.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after buying an additional 10,658,601 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,629,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 31.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.