Reviewing China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) & Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) and Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Aegon pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Aegon has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Life Insurance and Aegon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A Aegon $29.83 billion 0.43 $2.34 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Aegon.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Life Insurance and Aegon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Aegon 2 5 2 0 2.00

Aegon has a consensus price target of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.29%. Given Aegon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aegon is more favorable than China Life Insurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Aegon shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Life Insurance and Aegon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A Aegon 2.63% 2.96% 0.14%

Risk and Volatility

China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aegon has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aegon beats China Life Insurance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions. It also provides debt securities; mortgage loans; derivatives; reinsurance assets; other loans; money market and short-term investments; credit risk management; disability services; and digital banking solutions. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

