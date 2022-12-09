Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Target Price at $2.46

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISNPY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.84) to €3.00 ($3.16) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.11) to €2.20 ($2.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.53) to €2.60 ($2.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.42) to €2.50 ($2.63) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.26) to €2.40 ($2.53) in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

ISNPY stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.41.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

