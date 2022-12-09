Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) & JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Head-To-Head Survey

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and JE Cleantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -1,108.72% -93.09% -85.84% JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 3.75 -$7.39 million ($0.88) -0.67 JE Cleantech $10.92 million 1.32 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and JE Cleantech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

JE Cleantech has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sigma Additive Solutions and JE Cleantech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Additive Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 238.98%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sigma Additive Solutions is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Summary

Sigma Additive Solutions beats JE Cleantech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

(Get Rating)

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About JE Cleantech

(Get Rating)

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

