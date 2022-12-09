Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. SEB Equities lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.01. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

Featured Articles

