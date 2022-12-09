SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 305 ($3.72).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.54) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.05) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 230.70 ($2.81) on Friday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 181.45 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 307.60 ($3.75). The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 206.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

