Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.92.

A number of research firms have commented on SHLS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,932.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,964,339.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,932.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 640,710 shares of company stock worth $14,348,505. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 6.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.14 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

