Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $22.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.71.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
NASDAQ FULC opened at $6.14 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $319.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.
