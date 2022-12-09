Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives $22.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $6.14 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $319.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,630,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,985,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after buying an additional 24,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,772,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after buying an additional 117,966 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after buying an additional 237,841 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

