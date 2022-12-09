Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target at $108.29

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. BOK Financial has a one year low of $70.21 and a one year high of $120.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,700 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.07, for a total transaction of $218,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,275 shares of company stock worth $3,645,924 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $3,038,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

