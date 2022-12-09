Brokerages Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target at $21.25

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $14.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

