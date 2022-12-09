Brokerages Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target at $21.25

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.13.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.
Couchbase Price Performance
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
