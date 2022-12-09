Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.55. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $376.90.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products, as well as medicines management services. It also operates stationary pharmacy shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.