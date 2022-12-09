Brokerages Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Target Price at $2,133.38

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,161.63.

SHEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.67) to GBX 2,987 ($36.42) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.87) to GBX 2,922 ($35.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.36) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shell

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $883,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.57. Shell has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

