Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Amarin Stock Performance

AMRN stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $484.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.78. Amarin has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $192,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% in the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 35,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter worth $351,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

