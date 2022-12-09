Comparing Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) & BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB)

Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) and BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Taoping has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Taoping and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taoping N/A N/A N/A BlackBerry -2.41% -5.57% -3.16%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taoping $24.85 million 0.51 -$9.93 million N/A N/A BlackBerry $718.00 million 3.55 $12.00 million ($0.52) -8.46

This table compares Taoping and BlackBerry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BlackBerry has higher revenue and earnings than Taoping.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Taoping and BlackBerry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taoping 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlackBerry 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Taoping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Taoping shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Taoping

Taoping Inc. provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Cloud-Based Technology, Blockchain Technology, and Traditional Information Technology. The company offers cloud-based software as a service to automate the interactive workflows between advertising agencies and their customers, including establishing new advertising projects, submitting advertisement proposals, revising and approving advertising proposals, processing payment online, remotely uploading advertisement content, and tracking and analyzing performance data. It also provides project-based technology products and services for the public sector; and software and hardware with integrated solutions, including information technology infrastructure, Internet-enabled display technologies, and IoT platforms to customers in government, education, residential community management, media, transportation, healthcare, and other private sectors, as well as related maintenance and support services. In addition, the company offers cloud-application-terminal and IoT technology based digital advertising distribution network and media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising markets. Further, it operates Taoping Net, an advertising-resources trading service platform, which connect screen owners, advertisers, and consumers; Taoping App, which enable customers to distribute and manage ads from mobile terminals; and cryptocurrency mining and blockchain related services. The company was formerly known as China Information Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Taoping Inc. in June 2018. Taoping Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time. It also provides BlackBerry Spark Unified Endpoint Management Suite, such as BlackBerry UEM, a central software component of its secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics that provides a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert secure and networked critical event management solutions; and SecuSUITE for Government, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution, as well as BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution. In addition, the company offers BlackBerry QNX, which provides Neutrino operating system and BlackBerry QNX CAR platform, and other products; BlackBerry QNX, an embedded system solution; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; BlackBerry Certicom cryptography and management products, and BlackBerry Radar asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform, as well as enterprise and cybersecurity consulting services. Further, it is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. As of February 28, 2022, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

