ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) vs. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Head-To-Head Comparison

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $83.81 million 2.18 $22.04 million $2.92 8.32 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $36.51 billion 0.60 $2.90 billion $1.68 6.29

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChoiceOne Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 1 6 4 0 2.27

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ChoiceOne Financial Services and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $13.46, suggesting a potential upside of 27.30%. Given Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 25.63% 11.94% 0.93% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 9.06% 5.17% 0.26%

Summary

ChoiceOne Financial Services beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial loans, such as business, industry, agricultural, construction, inventory, and real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising direct and indirect loans to consumers and purchasers of residential and real properties. In addition, the company offers safe deposit and automated transaction machine services; and alternative investment products, including annuities and mutual funds, as well as sells insurance policies, such as life and health for commercial and consumer clients. It operates 32 full-service offices in Kent, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa, Lapeer, Macomb, and St. Clair counties, Michigan. The company also operates three loan production offices. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Sparta, Michigan.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions. The company's Investment Bank segment offers merger and acquisitions, and equity advisory services. This segment also focuses on financing, advisory, fixed income, risk management, sales and trading, and currency activities. The company's Private Bank segment provides payment and account services, and credit and deposit products, as well as investment advice products, such as environmental, social, and governance products. This segment also provides wealth management services, postal and parcel services, and digital offerings. The company's Asset Management segment provides investment solutions, such as alternative investments, which include real estate, infrastructure, private equity, liquid real assets, and sustainable investments; passive investments; and various other services, including insurance and pension solutions, asset liability management, portfolio management solutions, asset allocation advisory, structuring, and overlay to institutions, governments, corporations and foundations, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 1,709 branches in 58 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

