Brokerages Set Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Target Price at $77.67

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.67.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Institutional Trading of Black Knight

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 78.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth $50,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth $60,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BKI stock opened at $60.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.