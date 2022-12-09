Comparing 1st Capital Bancorp (FISB) & Its Competitors

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) is one of 170 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare 1st Capital Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bancorp $32.24 million $7.63 million 6.69 1st Capital Bancorp Competitors $6.95 billion $1.90 billion 10.43

1st Capital Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp. 1st Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.81, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bancorp 24.98% N/A N/A 1st Capital Bancorp Competitors 25.58% 11.94% 1.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 1st Capital Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Capital Bancorp Competitors 927 6387 6221 258 2.42

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 13.26%. Given 1st Capital Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1st Capital Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

1st Capital Bancorp peers beat 1st Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders. It also offers consumer lending solutions; business, agriculture and wine industry, and commercial real estate lending products; personal loans for business owners; and small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, the company invests in securities; provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and offers remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, electronic bill payment, remote ACH origination, and remote wire transfer request, as well as cash management services. It serves customers through full-service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

