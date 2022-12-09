Brokerages Set Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Target Price at $7.65

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,054,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,314,420.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 1,017,300 shares of company stock worth $7,102,817 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

