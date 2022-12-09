Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,160.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,220 ($14.88) to GBX 1,300 ($15.85) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Antofagasta from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt downgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.36) to GBX 1,210 ($14.75) in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $16.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

