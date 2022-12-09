Brokerages Set Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Target Price at $5.75

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

RXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant acquired 100,000 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,511.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 11.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,597,000 after purchasing an additional 711,535 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 102.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,795,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103,307 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXT stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $675.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

