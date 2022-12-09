Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOK. Bank of America downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

About Hookipa Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,482,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,849,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Read More

