Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Target Price at $446.67

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $446.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.47) to GBX 388 ($4.73) in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.18) to GBX 462 ($5.63) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.46) to GBX 490 ($5.97) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Trading Down 0.1 %

BTDPY stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $20.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Barratt Developments Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 8.49%.

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.