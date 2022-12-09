argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $439.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $440.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in argenx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in argenx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in argenx by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $389.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.25. argenx has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $407.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 0.79.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.53% and a negative net margin of 295.08%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -15.34 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

