Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.20.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ALIZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($221.05) to €220.00 ($231.58) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €210.00 ($221.05) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($225.26) to €205.00 ($215.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of ALIZY stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. Allianz has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $26.52.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
