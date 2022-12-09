Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $186.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PEP. Redburn Partners started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.21.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $183.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.47. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.62.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

