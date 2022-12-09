QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QDEL. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.80.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 3.3 %

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $95.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

About QuidelOrtho

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the second quarter valued at $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,684,000 after purchasing an additional 259,059 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 11.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,507,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,215,000 after purchasing an additional 250,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,295,000 after purchasing an additional 88,167 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

