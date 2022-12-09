Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $158.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

In related news, Director Larry Hoff acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.