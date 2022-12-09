Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

RCON opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

