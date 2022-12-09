RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RGC Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 81.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 5.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

